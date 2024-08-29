Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 30 August, Ruhi ruins Krishna's Clothes, and Kaveri doubts Abhira's capability. This heartwarming episode touches the audience's heart.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on August 30, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ruhi showing Krishna’s clothes that they are ruined as this is done by Ruhi and commenting on it. Kaveri replies that the elder daughter-in-law’s responsibility is bigger and also tells Abhira that she doesn’t have that much capability to take that responsibility and comment on it. By listening to this, Abhira gets upset.

In the next scene, Kaveri and Poddar do the Pooja, and Kaveri and others see the sudden changes near the Krishna statue as they see a small kid in the swing behind the statue. Everyone is shocked when they see this.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update-

Abhira becomes increasingly stressed about the Janmashtami preparations, and Armaan attempts to lighten the mood by suggesting they practice decorating swings for their future children. Abhira is shocked by Armaan’s sudden mention of kids before their wedding, but the couple quickly shifts back into a romantic moment.

Meanwhile, Ruhi becomes suspicious about the song Abhira is planning to sing, believing it might have originally belonged to Akshara. Despite Manish’s reassurances, Ruhi confronts Abhira, leading to a tense exchange. Ruhi initially plans to ruin Abhira’s arrangements for the Janmashtami celebration but reconsiders, realizing she doesn’t want to spoil the sacred event.

As the Poddar family prepares for the Janmashtami festivities, Abhira’s stunning appearance leaves everyone, including Armaan, in awe. Amidst the celebrations, Vidya’s eager anticipation for Arman and Abhira’s future baby causes Abhira discomfort. End.

