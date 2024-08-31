Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 1 September, Dadisa puts a big condition in front of Abhira, but Abhira denies it to protect her self-respect.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years with its unique storyline and, to date, remains in the top 5 on TRP charts. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on 1 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Dadisa confronts Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and gives her a contract paper that says Abhira will have to leave her job for one year and she will have to get pregnant within a year. Abhira is shocked to see this contract question, Dadisa, upon which she reveals her concern that when a relationship breaks, it hurts badly, so she is trying to save Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Abhira confronts Dadisa, saying that she wishes for the end of her relationship with Armaan even before it starts.

Dadisa tries to make Abhira understand that doing this is important to running a relationship. She will understand this when she knows the difference between self-respect and stubbornness. However, Abhir shares that she knows how to run a relationship, but she will never learn to take disrespect in any situation.

Today’s episode begins with Mahesh revealing that he has found Paro’s father and will take her to the police station, where they are waiting. Armaan is so touched by Pari that he gets emotional. Pari says goodbye to Armaan with a sweet gesture, and then Dadisa reveals that the Lord has blessed him and that Abhira will get pregnant within a year.

Later, Abhira thinks about pregnancy, and Armaan intervenes. Abhira asks Armaan to wait for two years after marriage for the baby, but Armaan tries to convince Abhira that it will be easy. However, without concluding, they decide to focus on the present while Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) overhears their conversation.

Later, Dadisa reveals that during the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, they will give the wedding card to God first and then distribute it to others later. As the Puja begins, Vidya goes to take the card, and while returning, she falls, and the wedding invitation card goes into Manish’s hand.

Manish’s weird expression hints something is wrong, and he reveals that Abhira’s parent’s names are written wrong, leaving everyone shocked. Abhira confronts Ruhi, and she tries to make excuses, but Abhira proves she is guilty. Dadisa also shares her disappointment. Abhira confronts Ruhi and shares that Ruhi is jealous of her and Armaan’s marriage. While Ruhi’s mean reply to Abhira’s parent makes her angry, and she slaps Ruhi. Rohit (Romiit Raaj) and Armaan also come face to face with this. Dadisa orders Ruhi and Abhira to close the matter by saying sorry to each other, but they deny it, leading to an intense moment.