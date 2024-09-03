Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 4 September, Kaveri threatens Abhira to sign the prenup papers before marriage.

In the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, the audiences enjoy interesting ups and downs. The show has won hearts for the last 15 fifteen years. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 4 September 2024

In the upcoming episode, Kaveri and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) come face to face. Kaveri threatens Abhira to sign the prenup papers or she will take her name from the guarantor for her loan. However, Abhira straightforwardly refuses to sign the papers, highlighting that she will not let her love for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) become a victim of Kaveri’s conditions, leaving Kaveri shocked.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Abhira sharing with Madhav that she lied to him about being able to handle work and her personal life. Abhira shares that Vidya is upset because of her. Madhav suggests that Abhira should talk to Vidya just like her real mother. Abhira comes to Vidya and hugs her. She begs pardon and promises never to repeat the same thing. However, Vidya doesn’t understand Abhira’s situation and instead advises her to take a hiatus from her job for a few days.

Abhira gets upset, and Manisha advises her that change won’t happen in a day; she will have to keep trying. Abhira agrees to give her best. The next morning, Ruhi wonders whether Vasudev discussed the prenup papers with Kaveri. Meanwhile, Vidya comes and questions her about breakfast, where she discovers that Abhira has made the food in Himachal style.

Vidya looks upset, but she supports Abhira. Soon, Abhira invites everyone to the breakfast table and serves her Himachali dishes, which everyone likes. However, acknowledging Abhira’s ambition and thoughts, Kaveri decides to get Armaan and Abhira to sign the prenup papers.

Kaveri gives Armaan and Abhira the prenup papers at the breakfast table, leaving everyone shocked. At Kaveri’s request, Abhira and Armaan read the prenup papers, and they are shocked by the high demands.