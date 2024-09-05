Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, airing on 6 September, the audience will see an interesting twist when Kaveri threatens Abhira, leaving her in a tough spot.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs. The show has won hearts for the last 15 fifteen years. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 6 September 2024

In the upcoming episode, Manish, curious about Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) parents, questions her. Manish asks Abhira her mother’s name, and she says, ‘Akshara,’ leaving Manish emotional. He then finds something fishy. As he turns back and sees Abhira’s parents’ photo, he finds out that Abhira is his great-granddaughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) indulge in a heated argument where Armaan takes his car, and Abhira follows him, where Armaan meets with an accident. Abhira tensed screams Armaan, and he comes out of the car safely. They get emotional and confess each other’s feelings, solving their issues. Armaan leaves the decision to Abhira about the marriage contract and assures him of full support in her decision.

Abhira meets Kaveri, who thinks Abhira has signed the papers, but she refuses to do so, leaving Kaveri surprised. Abhira shares with Kaveri that Abhira’s love for Armaan and this family is so strong that she will never let anything happen like this. Kaveri reveals to Abhira that she is curious to see how Abhira will execute the function tomorrow.

Later, Armaan tries to convince Kaveri, but she remains firm in her decision. Then, Armaan asks Kaveri to discuss this topic later after tomorrow’s function. On the other hand, Abhira meets the event manager, who finishes the job and asks for money, but Abhira requests they give her one day. Soon, Kaveri comes and threatens her that she still has time, and if she signs the papers, then she will get the loan approved.

However, Abhira refuses to bow down and is determined to manage everything. The next day, Abhira gets worried, and soon, the manager comes, and Abhira fails to pay them. The manager orders the removal of the decoration where Abhira’s parents’ photo falls, which Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) saves, leaving her curious.