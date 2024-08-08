The beloved television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a serial on StarPlus, features Ruhi ruining Abhira and Armaan’s date and unfolds a heartwarming episode today. Read the full episode below!
StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1375, which aired on August 8, 2024.
In today’s episode, Rohit says that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is okay with fighting for Armaan but has a problem when he takes a stand for Ruhi. Armaan takes Abhira’s side, mentioning that she is just advising Rohit. Rohit says he doesn’t want Abhira’s advice because she loves Armaan. Armaan asks Rohit not to drag Abhira into the situation, but Rohit insists that Abhira joined the fight. This leads to Armaan scolding Rohit, who retaliates by saying that Armaan has lost the right to scold him, blaming Armaan (Rohit Purohit) for ruining his and Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) lives. Abhira then takes Armaan’s side.
Later, Rohit takes Ruhi back. Manish claims that Ruhi has returned for Armaan. Ruhi expresses that she can’t live without Armaan. Armaan scolds Abhira for interfering in the conversation between Ruhi and Rohit. Abhira insists that she can’t stay silent after seeing what’s wrong. This leads to an argument between Armaan and Abhira. Eventually, Abhira decides to intervene in the family matter, and Armaan stops arguing with her.
In the next scene, in the morning, Ruhi talks to herself and suddenly sees that Armaan is sleeping on the chair. She goes to him and sees Abhira also sleeping in the same position. Later, Ruhi says that he plans to come between Abhira and Armaan’s life. Later, Armaan gets calls from a Velvet Forks restaurant informing his date with Abhira, and Ruhi listens to his plan and is shocked.
Abhira feels hungry and waits for Armaan, and they enjoy breakfast together. Later, Armaan tells Abhira they are going on a date and tells her to get ready. In the next scene, Ruhi brings Rohit to the same restaurant, says she planned a date for him, and comments on it.
Later, Ruhi asks Abhira and Armaan why they are here on their date, but Abhira replies that Armaan has booked the restaurant for their date and comments on it. Armaan thinks about how they got the restaurant. But Rohit makes a cross-check by Ruhi, thinks about Armaan and Abhira’s words, and comments on it.
Lastly, Rohit comes to Abhira and Armaan’s table, breaks the plate, and confronts them, saying they are ruining their date. After seeing this, Abhira and Armaan are shocked and leave the restaurant. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.