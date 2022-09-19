In today’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, Manjiri asks Birlas to give 24 hours to Akshara for one last time. Mahima says she will give 24 hours and post that none will stop her from doing anything for Anisha. She asks Abhimanyu to give her a promise that post 24 hours he will support her in getting justice for Anisha. Neil asks Mahima to calm down as Abhimanyu isn’t denying it. Mahima says Abhimanyu is silent. Abhimanyu gives Mahima his promise. He says if Akshara fails to prove her innocence in 24 hours he will do whatever it takes for Anisha’s justice. Birlas stand shocked. Akshara says to Kairav that everything will be fine. They both decide to escape. Akshara tells Kairav that she has only 15 hours to fix everything.

Then in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara takes Kairav. Manish checks Arohi’s mobile. Vansh asks Manish what he is looking for in Arohi’s mobile. Manish says he doubts Arohi is lying. He asks Vansh to check Arohi’s phone and look for a clue. Vansh gets shocked to see something on Arohi’s phone. He hides from Manish. Suhasini and Swarna make kachori. Manish asks Swarna why she prepared kachori late at night. Suhasini says she felt like. Goenkas gets shocked seeing Kairav at the doorstep. Everyone hugs Kairav. Akshara thinks Kairav is safe now. Manish asks Kairav about Akshara. Kairav assures Goenkas that Akshara is fine and will come back soon to give them answers.

Later in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara gets upset thinking she again returned home without meeting Goenkas. She turns optimistic about upcoming events. Hooligans out there trouble Akshara. Abhimanyu comes to Akshara’s rescue. Akshara sprays pepper spray. Goons run away. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she used to carry pepper spray in his absence. Akshara and Abhimanyu fall on each other. She tries to talk with Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu refuses to listen to Akshara. Akshara receives a call and messages from Kunal. Akshara decides to leave. She further asks Abhimanyu to wait until her return. Akshara assures Abhimanyu that she will come back to him on time. Abhimanyu stands mum. Kunal panics thinking Akshara isn’t at the hotel. He enters her room using the master key.

Lastly in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kunal gets stunned thinking Akshara left. Further, he finds Akshara lying on the floor. Akshara pretended that she was sleeping. Kunal confronts Akshara. Akshara assures Kunal that she will not go anywhere until the event finale. Kunal doubts Akshara. He checks upon Kairav. Kunal learns Kairav is at a hotel. Akshara thinks if Kunal can pay the hotel receptionist to enquire about Kairav then she too can buy her to lie. Abhimanyu returns home. Neil and Abhimanyu talk with each other. Neil says to Abhimanyu that post-Akshara will return and everything will be fine. He asks Abhimanyu not to judge her before listening to her.

Picture Credit – Hotstar