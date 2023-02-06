Shalini Pandey And Her Theatre Roots

Shalini Pandey, who has mesmerized everyone with her acting prowess in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, made her big Bollywood debut as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in the Yash Raj Film’s 2022 release Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Not many know but from early childhood, Shalini discovered her passion for acting. So she started doing theatre plays in the teenage itself and joined a theatre group while she was in college. But her father was against her acting career. He always wanted her to make her career as an engineer.

Shalini started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) before working in the Telugu industry. Despite not knowing Telugu fluently, Shalini prepared herself thoroughly to do her own dubbing in Arjun Reddy and was widely appreciated for her performance.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she was quoted saying, “Acting was what I always loved, but it wasn’t easy to convince my family to let me pursue it as a career, especially since I was good at academics. They never thought of acting as a career at all. But theatre happened and I lost myself. I aimed to be many things but was easily bored! I realized that acting let me live different characters and also never got monotonous.”

