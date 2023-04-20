ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Snippets

Theatre has taught me to be a disciplined actor: Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh reveals his journey of working in the Theatre

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Apr,2023 14:20:22
Theatre has taught me to be a disciplined actor: Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh, the talented actor, who received praise for his portrayal of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys from audiences and the film industry, feels that his journey on the stage has taught him how to be a disciplined actor.

According to Hindustan Times, Ishwak said, “Theatre is very important. The discipline that I have learnt and developed is from working on stage which was quite some time ago. Back in the day, when I was actively doing plays, I understood a lot of things about acting, which I continue to implement and practice. It has helped me tackle different situations, schedules and enabled me to collaborate with different directors.”

He said about meeting his theatre group, “Working on stage is a huge privilege, and I did that for over 8 years. It’s where I found my voice. The group does meaningful plays and socio-political theatre that gave me an insight into various aspects of performance and process and helped me get the discipline and mindset that an actor needs”.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

