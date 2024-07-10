Get Inspired by Ankita Lokhande’s Unique Saree Looks With Striking Blouse Designs

Ankita Lokhande, known for her roles in TV shows like “Pavitra Rishta,” is now making headlines with her recent show, “Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment. Not only does her on-screen presence scream attention, but her off-screen looks are also always on point. Recently, Ankita has captivated fans with her unique saree looks and striking blouse designs. Here’s a closer look at how she styles her sarees and the creative blouse designs she pairs with them:

Ankita Lokhande’s Unique Saree Look With Striking Blouse-

Drape Saree With Halter-Neck Blouse

Ankita’s purple-pink saree has studded and intricate work all over the drape saree, which has a sheer tucked end piece. A matching-color blouse has heavy embellishments, including sequins and beads, creating a rich, textured look. The blouse features deep halter neckline sleeves with detailed work.

Black Saree With Bustier

Ankita looks gorgeous in a black georgette fabric saree, perfect for a more modern and graceful look. It features a drape-style saree with an end piece. Her strappy, deep-neck blouse has a matching tone, minimalistic embroidery, and beaded accents. The design adds a chic and contemporary touch to the modern saree.

Sheer Saree With Sleeveless Blouse

Ankita Lokhande looks glamorous in a blush pink sheer saree with sophisticated detailed silver cutwork along the pallu. Her sleeveless deep neckline blouse has intricate embroidery embellishments all over it, giving it an elegant and enhancing overall look.

White Saree With Corset Blouse

Ankita Lokhande is in a dazzling white saree with a floral work finish. It is often adorned with minimalistic embroidery and studded embellishments for a glamorous look. Her blouse design features a sleek, deep hand-embroidery corset with a sheer full sleeve that adds a modern touch to the saree.

Sequin Saree With Matching Blouse

Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in a classic drape saree with a sequin all overwork and a dropped-end piece, often featuring a minimalistic design on elegant draping. Her blouse with strappy, V-neck design sleeves with sequin work adds a contemporary twist to the outfit.

Ankita Lokhande’s saree styles and blouse designs showcase a versatile range of looks, from traditional elegance to modern chic, providing ample inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their saree wardrobe.