Summer is almost here! And these gorgeous Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are summoning it in their white ensembles. Well, not literally, but we still can vibe within; and here’s how!

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures with her friends. The actress headed out for a cosy day out with her friends, all twinned in white. Sara looked all adorable wearing a casual white shirt that she tucked inside her ripped denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long hair and minimal makeup. She posed all cool and swagger with her friends in the pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a candid moment in the elevator. The actress could be seen wearing a casual white top that she teamed with black gym pants. The actress completed the look with a casual ponytail and no makeup. The actress can be seen carrying her gym bag.

Kareena Kapoor, lastly, didn’t fail to drop in some fresh fashion cues with her latest post on Instagram. The diva wore a stylish white halter neck top that she teamed with brown pants. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful hair, filled-in eyebrows, beautiful dewy eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “To rock the world with everything we do… that’s #WhatWomenWant 🎈#DaburVitaWhatWomenWant @mirchiplus”

Take a look-

Which one of the above looks in white is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.