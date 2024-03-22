A Moment To Remember: Urfi Javed’s Incredible Meeting With Her Favourite Man!

Urfi Javed, an Indian actress, has been in several web and TV series. Urfi, the most prominent social media sensation, always stuns her fans with her unique fashion appearance. The actress catches the audience’s attention with her exceptional beauty and flair, enhanced by Urfi’s distinctive attire. The actress has a large social media following and frequently updates her followers on her location. Recently, the actress was on cloud nine after having a fan moment with “King Khan.” Have a look below.

Urfi Javed’s Selfie Moment With Shah Rukh Khan

Urfi Javed recently shared a photo of herself with her favorite man on social media. She shared a photo of herself meeting Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan, on her Instagram account. Uorfi shared a selfie with the superstar and added a black-and-white filter. While King Khan appears smart in a white shirt, Uorfi has a casual appearance in a black outfit. The picture is blurred in the background. Shah Rukh took this selfie with Urfi, who was posing behind him. She winked while clicking the picture. She captioned her Instagram story, “Met my favourite.”

