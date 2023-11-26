Ace Street Style Like Anushka Sen In Denim Skirt And Tank Top

In the world of fashion, the love for denim is unbound. Whether it is a house party or any big event, or you want to rock the red carpet moment, the denim style always proves to be a 10-on-10 option to ace the look. And if you are looking for something refreshing, then Anushka Sen’s new style has got you covered. The actress shows how to ace the fashion in a denim skirt with a black top.

Anushka Sen’s Fashion In Denim Skirt

Absolutely stunning. Anushka Sen knows how to hit the fashion bar and make people her fans with her statement style. And this time, the diva ace street style is like a queen in denim fashion. The Balveer actress dons a long denim skirt with a thigh-high slit giving her a sultry appearance that can slay people. She paired her look with a black tank top, serving a refreshing look.

Anushka makes a chic choice to adorn her look with a small and long chain featuring a cross pendant. At the same time, the black tear-drop earrings complement her appearance. With the sleek high ponytail, rosy cheeks, and pink lips, she completes her makeover. What adds to her charm is the black curvy square glasses. At the same time, her chunky brown shoes with white lace look swagger. With the effortlessly glam, Anushka aces street style.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s denim street style?