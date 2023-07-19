ADVERTISEMENT
Agam Dixit talks about his debut in the web space with ALTT's series Honey Trap Squad

Agam Dixit the young actor and brother of actress Aparna Dixit talks about his experience shooting for the ALTT series Honey Trap Squad.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 17:40:39
Agam Dixit talks about his debut in the web space with ALTT's series Honey Trap Squad

Young actor Agam Dixit, who is the younger brother of actress Aparna Dixit will be seen making his web debut with Altt’s new series Honey Trap Squad. The series has Karanvir Bohra, Sharad Malhotra, Akanksha Puri and others in main roles. The series is produced by Santosh Gupta.

Agam plays the younger brother of the main villain, who is a big mafia guy in Dubai.

Says Agam, “I play the role of Junaid in the series. He has finished his studies in London and has just returned home to his brother. He is not aware of his brother being a mafia guy. He is very much pampered at home. He respects his family and loves them a lot.”

Talking about his shoot experience, Agam shares, “It was a joy shooting for the series. This marks my debut in the OTT space. I enjoyed shooting at all the International locations we shot at. It was great working with the cast which includes Karanvir Bohra, Sharad Malhotra, Akanksha Puri and others. I knew all of them earlier, and we stayed in Dubai for quite some time and had fun while shooting.”

Agam who debuted on TV with Sirf Tum, does not take any work advice from his sister. “She is more of a sister to me. We never talk about work. Even when I was asked to do some making out and kissing scenes in this series, I had a word with her. She told me that I needed to decide what I want to do. So I told my team that I was not comfortable doing them. Since my character did not require such scenes, it was removed.”

Agam will want to focus on TV. “I have a soft spot for television as I have seen my sister being there. Television shows run for a longer time, and I will love to be part of good shows.”

Best of luck, Agam!!

