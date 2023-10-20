Digital | Celebrities

Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 17:45:25
Credit: Urfi Javed Instagram

Urfi Javed is quickly emerging as a trailblazer, known for her unconventional and bold style statements. The young actress and social media sensation is continuously raising the bar when it comes to her sartorial choices. Urfi stands out as an influencer who is making fashion fun, daring, and most importantly, an expression of oneself. Her recent appearance at the airport has once again set social media abuzz.
In a world where fashion knows no boundaries, Urfi has carved a niche for herself by consistently pushing the envelope. Her recent airport appearance had all the hallmarks of her signature style – bold, vivacious, and refreshingly unconventional. Urfi was seen twirling with joy in a long, multicolored skirt paired with a cute tube blouse.

Urfi’s outfit was reminiscent of a lively Navratri celebration, with its vibrant colors and exuberant appeal. The inclusion of a matching dupatta in her ensemble further highlighted her clever fusion of traditional elements. What truly sets Urfi apart is her sheer confidence and unapologetic self-expression. She was all smiles, radiating positivity and charisma.

Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress 863012

Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress 863013

Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress 863014

The pictures from her airport appearance were shared on her Instagram, and Urfi added a heartfelt caption to the post: “Happy Navratri ! 🫶❤️”. This caption not only showcased her love for the festival but also reflected the joyful spirit she exuded in the pictures. Her bold fashion choices are inspiring a new wave of confidence in her fans, encouraging them to embrace their unique style and personality.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

