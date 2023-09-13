Digital | Celebrities

The India-Pakistan match made history yesterday night. Amidst the match fever, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was spotted with her mother in a refreshing casual style

The India-Pakistan match yesterday started late, but the day ended with a celebration as India defeated the opposition Pakistan with a massive 228 runs. Amidst the crazy fever of the India-Pak match, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s Sara Tendulkar was spotted in the town with her mother in a refreshing look, serving dinner date goals.

Sara Tendulkar With Her Mother

The social media sensation Sara Tendulkar was spotted in town with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, outside a restaurant in Bandra for dinner. The duo posed for the paparazzi, flaunting their big smile. The mother-daughter duo soon turned back to go inside the hotel when the guest they were waiting for arrived.

Sara Tendulkar’s Casual Style For Dinner

In the video, Sara Tendulkar elevates her casual charm in an olive green top with a matching satin shirt and black straight-fit pants. With the black luxury bag, she adds a statement to her style. Her simple hairstyle, minimal makeup, and rosy lips enhance her glow. On the other hand, her mother donned an animal-printed maxi dress with a statement bag and accessories.

Sara Tendulkar has no plans to enter Bollywood anytime soon as she is dedicated to completing her medical studies and working in the same sector. However, she has a huge fandom on her Instagram handle.

Did you like Sara Tendulkar’s refreshing style file spotted with her mother? Let us know in the comments box.