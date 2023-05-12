Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress

Anushka Sen oozes off with hotness and sheer style in her latest pictures as she stuns in a lavender bodycon dress. The actress is giving us nothing but goals, check out below

Anushka Sen‘s fashion choices are a delightful blend of elegance, youthfulness, and contemporary trends. Whether she’s attending red carpet events or casual outings, she knows how to make a fashion statement.

Her ability to effortlessly carry diverse looks and confidently embrace new trends showcases her fashion prowess. As a rising star in the entertainment industry, Anushka Sen continues to inspire her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with her impeccable style choices and her ability to make a mark with her fashion sensibilities.

Owing to that, here’s how the actress is keeping us astounded with her stylish lavender bodycon dress. Check out below-

Anushka Sen stuns in lavender bodycon

In the picture we can see her wearing a stylish sheer lavender bodycon dress. The diva teamed the outfit with her long wavy hair. The diva rounded the stylish look with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and a stylish mermaid pose. Sharing the picture, Anushka captioned it with a lavender heart emoji. In no time the pictures garnered love from her fans with achieving millions of likes and comments.

Speaking of her hair, Anushka’s style extends beyond her clothing choices; she pays equal attention to her hair and makeup. From sleek and polished hairstyles to effortless waves, she effortlessly complements her outfits with the perfect hairstyle. Her makeup looks are often fresh, natural, and well-suited to the occasion, enhancing her features and radiating a youthful glow.

Work Front

Anushka Sen sparked to fame with her work in the show Baal Veer. Later to that, she went on to appear in amazing popular tv shows and music videos too. She has also bagged Korean projects too.