Anushka Sen is one of the cutest and most sensational divas and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. It’s been many years now that Anushka Sen has been doing her best in the entertainment industry to prove her mettle and well, we are always in for a visual treat when we see her performing. For the unversed, she started working as an actress since a very young and tender age and shows like Baalveer, Jhansi Ki Rani and others have helped her become the humongous celebrity that she is today. Over the years, Anushka Sen has only gotten bigger and better in her field of art and craft and that’s why, innumerable young digital sensations all over the country look upto her for some serious inspiration. Her social media game is lit and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new content on social media, we go bananas in the true sense of the term.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Anushka Sen and her latest social media post ladies and gentlemen, what do we exactly get to see from her end? Well, as we all realize, the best thing about her is that come what may, she loves to maintain and keep a nice balance in between her personal and professional life. Well, this time, Anushka Sen is seen slaying hearts of one and all with her latest photodump diaries from Australia. We see her killing hearts with perfection in her latest crop top style and well, seeing her stylish curvaceous figure, we are totally feeling the heat. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Absolutely amazing and sensational in the true sense of the term, ain't it? Brilliant in the real sense right?