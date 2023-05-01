ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars

Check out how Anushka Sen is winning hearts with her many moods and expressions

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 08:50:49
Anushka Sen is one of the most talented and droolworthy divas that we have presently in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Anushka Sen first started to get her share of success and fame in the Hindi TV industry as a child artiste before eventually making a mark for herself in the digital content creation space. She’s been a phenomenal personality when it comes to hard work and efforts and well, no wonder, we are all in awe of everything that she has to bring to the table. Anushka Sen enjoys a humongous fan following among the masses and well, that’s why, come what may, we truly love her and how.

The thing with Anushka Sen is that be in on social media posts or Instagram stories, Anushka Sen always loves to melt her fans in the cutest ways possible by sharing new and adored contents from her end. Well, this time, the attention is entirely on the collage photo setup that she’s shared from her end on her Instagram story. We are loving the way she’s flaunting her swag in the mirror selfie avatar and well, that’s why, we can’t take our eyes off her. Want to check out? See below folks –

Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars 802924

Work Front:

Anushka Sen will next be seen in the South Korean International project titled ‘Asia’ and she’s already completed the first schedule of the shoot. We wait for more updates on it. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

