Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun

Anushka Sen is one of the most stylish and droolworthy beauties and performing artistes that we have in the entertainment space. Well, let's take a quick look at her Sunday-special selfie diaries that will make you smile for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 May,2023 04:32:10
Anushka Sen is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment space. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries in the influencer celebrity category, Anushka too started her career many years back in the Hindi TV industry and well, today, she’s certainly grown immensely and wonderfully as a performing artiste and how. Whenever Anushka Sen shares new and interesting content on her social media handle to grab the attention of the fans, internet well and truly loves every bit of it and well, they can’t keep calm. Anushka Sen is quite active on social media and well, that’s what her fans love the most about her.

Check out how Anushka Sen is giving her fans a sneak-peek into her vanity diaries:

Not only a successful artiste in the Hindi TV industry, Anushka Sen has also been a wonderful and amazing content creator and digital sensation on social media and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about her. Whenever she shares new updates to win hearts of her fane, internet totally loves it and can’t keep calm. Well, this time, Anushka Sen is once again seen cheeting up the internet in the cutest way possible. Once again, the diva has shared cute snapshots from her vanity and makeup van diaries and the series of photos from her end will completely make you fall in love for real. Here you go –

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun 809155

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun 809156

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun 809157

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun 809158

Anushka Sen and her Sunday-special selfie diaries are too much fun 809159

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

