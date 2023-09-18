Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen is a social media sensation. The diva in her latest photos flaunts her midriff in a crop top and skirt, getting candid in nature. Check out the photos below

Balveer actress Anushka Sen is a queen of hearts. She is known to make trends with her Gen-Z-inspired fashion book. Whether it be an ethnic look in saree, lehenga, or salwar or wanting to slay in western fits like a bodycon, jumpsuit, or mini dress, Anushka knows how to ace her style with her top-notch taste. Today, the actress shares fashion goals for a day out in nature.

Anushka Sen Flaunts Midriff In Crop Top And Skirt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sen shared candid photos from her beautiful time in nature. The diva embraces her style file with the beauty of nature with a gateway in greenery. She dons a black full-sleeves and high-neck crop top paired with a beige long skirt, flaunting her toned curves in the contemporary style.

But wait, there is more to add; Anushka keeps her hair open to let it fly in the air. Her minimal complement her overall glam. The gold earrings and necklace add an extra dose of sophistication. With the black glasses, she gives herself a funky and cool vibe. The luxurious beige handbag elevates her enchanting appearance.

Anushka unleashes her quirkiness in different poses in the series of photos, flaunting her midriff. With her attractive expressions, one cannot get over her magic.

