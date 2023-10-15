Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen nails weekend vibes with stylish gym look

15 Oct,2023 08:20:02
Anushka Sen, the young and talented Indian actress, has once again left her fans in awe with her recent Instagram post. The budding star, known for her acting prowess, recently shared a series of photos showcasing her chic and cool weekend look. In her latest post, Anushka can be seen sporting a stylish gym outfit that not only exudes a sense of fashion but also captures her effortless beauty.

The actress is seen sporting a vibrant blue Puma sports bra that not only offers support but adds a pop of color to her look. She paired this with grey and yellow Adidas gym pants, creating a visually appealing contrast. It’s clear that Anushka has an eye for style even when hitting the gym. Adding a touch of sophistication to her gym attire, Anushka dons a pair of sleek sunglasses. These shades not only protect her eyes from the sun but also elevate her overall appearance.

Completing her look, Anushka chose grey flip-flops that not only provide comfort but also maintain her color-coordinated theme. These grey flip-flops are a practical choice for a gym visit and add a relaxed vibe to her ensemble. Anushka’s choice of caption, “Weekend vibes 🦥,” adds a fun and relaxed dimension to the photos. It indicates that she’s all about enjoying her weekend in style and comfort. Anushka’s recent Instagram post is a perfect example of how to blend style with comfort, even when hitting the gym.

