Ashnoor Kaur’s Worry On The Set Of Her New Show; Cast And Crew Hampered By Power Cuts

Colors is busy with its new launches and additions to its programming bouquet. The coming months will see the channel launching nearly 2-3 new fiction shows. One such show that is being worked on now is the Prateek Sharma show from the banner LSD Films, titled Suman Chali Sasural. The show has Ashnoor Kaur, Zain Imam and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. The show has gone on the floor, and the fans of the actors await news about its launch. Well, Ashnoor Kaur recently put up a few videos from the set of her new show. Well, there seems to be a problem that the cast and crew are grappling with at the moment.

Ashnoor gave a video of the set plunged in darkness!! She talked about the frequent power cuts that are happening in the area. Probably it is the aftermath of the huge rains that have lashed the city. Ashnoor also hints at the shoot being abruptly halted owing to this problem now and then.

You can check the post of Ashnoor here.

Well, this can be a big problem at hand!! Ashnoor is also seen dubbing from home, and this may be due to the problem of consistency in electricity!!

We hope the cast and crew get over this problem soon, and we get to see them in action!!