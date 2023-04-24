Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen drops candid moments from early morning shoot, see pics

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram stories to share candid moments from her early morning shoot, check out

The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen has time and again been on the leading stars from the television industry. Known for her amazing honing acting chops on the screen, the star has come a long way. However, she is mostly known for her portrayal in the show Baal Veer. She went on to feature in other popular tv shows too. But needless to say, Baal Veer shot her to recognition.

As of now she is also a rising Instagram influencer. She has earned over 30 million followers on her Instagram profile. All thanks to her super engaging posts. The actress has also been featured in music videos too. Recently she made her fans proud as she bagged two back-to-back K-dramas.

Anushka Sen shares candid moments from early morning shoot

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen waking up at 5 in the morning, as she has gotten an early morning call. The actress first shared a picture, that showcases that the world is still asleep, and the dusk is yet to pass. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “5:19 AM Good Morning, lets go shoot” along with white love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

She went on to share another candid picture from the elevator. In the picture, we can see her wearing a stylish black deep neck t-shirt that she teamed with high-waist denim pants. The actress kept her long wet hair open, as she clicked the candid selfie.

Check out-

She further shared a picture as she heads out for the drive to her work, while giving a glimpse of the dawn sky, where we see beautiful clouds floating by.