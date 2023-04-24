ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen drops candid moments from early morning shoot, see pics

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram stories to share candid moments from her early morning shoot, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Apr,2023 23:31:48
Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen drops candid moments from early morning shoot, see pics

The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen has time and again been on the leading stars from the television industry. Known for her amazing honing acting chops on the screen, the star has come a long way. However, she is mostly known for her portrayal in the show Baal Veer. She went on to feature in other popular tv shows too. But needless to say, Baal Veer shot her to recognition.

As of now she is also a rising Instagram influencer. She has earned over 30 million followers on her Instagram profile. All thanks to her super engaging posts. The actress has also been featured in music videos too. Recently she made her fans proud as she bagged two back-to-back K-dramas.

Anushka Sen shares candid moments from early morning shoot

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen waking up at 5 in the morning, as she has gotten an early morning call. The actress first shared a picture, that showcases that the world is still asleep, and the dusk is yet to pass. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “5:19 AM Good Morning, lets go shoot” along with white love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen drops candid moments from early morning shoot, see pics 800804

She went on to share another candid picture from the elevator. In the picture, we can see her wearing a stylish black deep neck t-shirt that she teamed with high-waist denim pants. The actress kept her long wet hair open, as she clicked the candid selfie.

Check out-

She further shared a picture as she heads out for the drive to her work, while giving a glimpse of the dawn sky, where we see beautiful clouds floating by.

Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen drops candid moments from early morning shoot, see pics 800805

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous fit midriff in black bralette, Siddharth Nigam likes it
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous fit midriff in black bralette, Siddharth Nigam likes it
Anushka Sen, sky blue ethnic wear and sunglasses, a visual delight
Anushka Sen, sky blue ethnic wear and sunglasses, a visual delight
This is what Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen does after a packup
This is what Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen does after a packup
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen’s unseen ‘Musically’ videos will leave you awed, watch
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen’s unseen ‘Musically’ videos will leave you awed, watch
Anushka Sen masters magic trick, check plot twist
Anushka Sen masters magic trick, check plot twist
Take the ‘glass skin’ code from Anushka Sen
Take the ‘glass skin’ code from Anushka Sen
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Read Latest News