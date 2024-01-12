Boots, Skirt, And Trench Coat: A Look Into Anushka Sen’s Preppy Winter Essential

Anushka Sen, the sensational diva of the town, recently takes the winter fashion to another level with her preppy essentials. The Balveer actress is known for her exquisite fashion, from stunning western dresses to ethereal traditional outfits; the actress has every look in her wardrobe collection. As the cold winds are here, take cues from Anushka for winter essentials.

Anushka Sen’s Winter Essentials

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sen shared a video of herself showcasing her powerful glam and setting trends for the winter season. In the video, Anushka effortlessly shows her preppy style through the strike poses. The young actress opts for a turtle neck grey sweater tucked under a chic black leather skirt and paired with a black and white trench coat, giving her a stylish look. Lastly, she chose a pair of thigh-high black boots, complimenting her appearance.

But wait, she didn’t stop there; Anushka tied her hair in a high-braided ponytail, creating a trendy spin. The flying flicks with her smokey-winged eyeliner accentuate her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks and peach lips look wow. The way Anushka shows her swag in the winter essentials, we couldn’t resist ourselves falling for her. This winter inspo will make you the center of attraction in your group.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s winter fashion? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.