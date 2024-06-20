Dhanashree Verma Turns ‘Desi Girl’ In Nargis Saree With Halter-Neck Blouse, See Photos!

Dhanashree Verma is an Indian YouTuber and dancer in the entertainment Industry. She has her dance academy called Dhanashree Verma Company. Dhanashree also performs with Bollywood celebrities, in which she shares a glimpse of her work on Instagram. Not only her work but also her fashion is always on point. Recently, Dhanashree posted a picture showing her elegant ethnic attire with a modern touch. Take a look at the photos below-

Dhanashree Verma’s Saree Look-

Dhanashree Verma has done her latest Instagram photoshoot at Mumbai Heritage in her Nargis saree, exuding confidence, elegance, and glamour in every aspect of her appearance. The back features a gold print design of the ethnic fit with a dropped end piece, adding a touch of allure and sophistication and highlighting Dhanashree’s shoulders and neckline. She opts for a halter neckline with studded work, giving her an elegant look. The outfit is from the Saudh clothing brand and costs Rs. 8,995.

Dhanashree’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Dhanashree styles her hair in a middle-parted highlighted open hair, adding sophistication to the look. For striking makeup, opt for blush cheek and peach matte lips to complement the dazzling outfit without overpowering it. Regarding accessories, minimalistic yet statement long gold ear hoops, a silver kada, and a ring complete her ensemble without overpowering it. In the photos, Dhanashree flaunts her gorgeous ensemble with a mesmerizing beauty and a cute smile.

