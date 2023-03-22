Mouni Roy never fails to astound us with her beauty. No matter what, the diva always keeps her aura on point and that too with authenticity. Given that, her new music video Dotara proves how terrific of a performer Mouni Roy is. The actress always proves to be a chameleon no matter what role she slips into. And this time she is the sensuous dreamy beauty in her upcoming music video Dotara.

Speaking of Dotara, Mouni shared a glimpse on her social media handle where we can see her performing like a goddess. The video starts with showcasing Mouni Roy in towel wrapped around. Later, the actress can be seen all gorgeous in some of beautiful ethnic Apasara like outfits, as she shows off her dance moves like a diva. We also get a glimpse of Jubin Nautiyal in the video, who romances Mouni Roy.

Sharing the video, Roy wrote, “Let’s go to the timeless era of love with #Dotara Song out now, tune in.”

Here take a look-

Mouni Roy has carved a niche in both Television and Bollywood. She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actress portrayed the role of Junoon: The Queen Of Darkness in the film. The film was helmed by Ayan Mukherii. Ranbir Kapoor was the lead who played as Shiva in the movie. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

Coming back to her video above, what are your views on her sensuality featured in the above sneak peek from Dotara? Let us know in the comments below-