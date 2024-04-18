Exclusive: Extremely elated to make my OTT debut with Kaam Chalu Hai: Gia Manek

Gia Manek who is even today recognized and remembered as Gopi Bahu of Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is making her OTT debut with the ZEE5 film Kaam Chalu Hai. The drama film is an epic saga of how far a father’s love can go. Based on a true story, the movie aims to tell a fresh yet relatable story. Palaash Muchhal has written and directed the movie, while it has been produced by Baseline Ventures under the banner of Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films. The film has Gia Manek with the ace actor Rajpal Yadav.

In an exclusive chat with us, Gia talks about her role, film and much more.

Read on.

You will be making your OTT debut this year, how does it feel?

Grateful​! I’m still processing that this is actually happening! I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with the ZEE5 film, Kaam Chalu Hai. The movie has a strong real-life story and I am so proud of how it’s turned out​.

Tell us something about the film​?

Well, it’s a film based on a true story shedding light on a​ harsh reality which is deeply moving. It is something that can happen to any of us​. ​It is an extremely relevant story for the times we live in. We are glad to partner with ​Z​EE5 to bring this story to life.

How does it feel to bag such a pivotal role at this stage?

I am so grateful to have been a part of this film.​ Of course, it feels great to bag such a pivotal role at this stage and I am extremely elated about this opportunity. ​Collaborating with a team of such talented individuals has truly been an incredible experience​. I am so proud of what we created together.

Tell us about your bond with the other co-stars Rajpal Yadav and Kurangi on the sets and offline.

It was effortless on the set and offline both from the word Go​. We had a focused and productive time during the shoot and after all the seriousness during our shoot, it was nice to ​chill and relax. It’s always such a happy vibe​ during the shoot with a lot of food, fun, and laughs.

From playing a TV Bahu to now working in a movie, how is it different and how was your transition?

The core of the acting process remains consistent whether in TV or OTT. The director’s guidance is pivotal in shaping the performance, with some allowing more improvisation while others prefer a clear vision​. I believe we learn throughout our lives because change and growth are the two factors. Every project is a new experience. It’s a new character you play on-screen, and new people you meet and work with. Here, learning is an ​on-going experience​ and my transition was natural and effortless.

What kind of roles excite you?

The idea of putting life into a character, merging and becoming one with it…itself is exciting​. I find joy in taking up roles which are diverse, pushing me out of my comfort zone to enhance my craft. I enjoy the process.