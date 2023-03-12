Jessica Alba is a household name, known for her iconic roles in movies and TV shows, and her success in the baby-business industry with her billion-dollar enterprise – The Honest Company. Despite her public persona, there are still some extraordinary facts about her that the public might not know.

Firstly, Alba was raised by a military father and a lifeguard mother, and her family moved frequently due to her father’s career in the US Air Force. She grew up in a religious family, but she became rebellious during her teenage years and abandoned religion. However, she still respects her heritage by turning down roles that would require her to go nude as it goes against the religious belief of her family.

Alba battled with serious health crises as a child, including asthma, a weight problem, and regular pneumonia. She had surgery on her kidneys, tonsils, and appendix. However, her parents encouraged her not to be defined by her illness and to pick herself up. Her childhood experiences shaped her interest in becoming an actress and fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a superhero.

In addition, Jessica Alba is committed to healthy living, and she has been working with a nutritionist, wellness expert, and health coach. She follows a plant-based meal diet and pairs it with her workout routine. Jessica Alba is also passionate about climate change, and she uses her social media platforms to raise awareness and advocate for women’s rights. She encourages women to share their unfiltered experiences and fight against sex trafficking, rape, and forced prostitution. She tries to improve the workplace for women at her co-founded company, The Honest Company, by getting more women into leadership roles.

Overall, while Jessica Alba is a well-known figure in the entertainment and business industry, her upbringing, health struggles, and personal beliefs and interests make her a unique and admirable individual. She uses her platform to raise awareness and advocate for causes she is passionate about, and she is a great example of a successful, inspiring woman.

