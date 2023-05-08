ADVERTISEMENT
From makeup diaries to Bengali traditional fish curry: Anushka Sen's weekend plans in a nutshell

Check out how Anushka Sen is winning hearts with perfection with her latest sneak-peek into her diaries. Find out everything about what she is busy doing from her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 04:32:57
Anushka Sen is one of the most popular and admired digital sensations and actresses that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, her hard work, efforts and continuous good quality work has ensured that she gets things going the right way and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end wins hearts of her fans always and in every way possible. Her social media game has always been lit and that’s why, as far as keeping the entertainment quotient fun and healthy ladies and gentlemen, Anushka Sen has been given top priority for all the right reasons.

Check out how Anushka Sen is winning hearts like a pro in her latest photodump:

The best and most admired thing about Anushka Sen is that come what may, whenever Anushka Sen shares new and engaging updates from her end on social media, internet truly loves it in the true sense of the term. So, during this weekend on Sunday, what exactly was she upto from her end ladies and gentlemen? Well, this time, Anushka Sen gave us all a sneak-peek into her life diaries. From showing her makeup skills to giving us an idea about what she eats in a day like traditional Bengali fish curry, we see it all. Check out below –

Work Front:

Well, Anushka Sen will next be seen in a South Korean project titled Asia for which she’s already completed shot for the first schedule. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

