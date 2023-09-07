Digital | Celebrities

Urfi Javed is a sensation. The diva today gives her fans a glimpse of her fun-filled fashion and flash-light vibes in the unseen pictures on her Instagram account

The queen of bizarre fashion, Urfi Javed, never misses a chance to make her fans sweat over her bold and out-of-the-box fashion flair. The experimenting styles Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant carries is not others’ cup of tea, only she can embrace risky glam. Keeps up on top buzz on the internet, Urfi, this time, gives her fans a sneak peek into her fun, fashion, and flash moments.

Take A Look At Fun, Fashion And Flash Moments

Urfi Javed, taking to her Instagram handle, treats her fans with a recent glimpse of her fun, fashion, and flash moments. In the first image, Urfi can be seen in a bold avatar as she wears a see-through top made of a chain. She hides her modesty with her hand. She also hid her face with Bennie and styled her hair in a braided hairstyle.

In the next picture, she posed in the pink netted dress Urfi donned during the screening. She also gives a glimpse of her makeup room. What is the cutest thing was the adorable moments she spent with her cat.

Urfi had a fun time with her cute pet in the series of pictures. Also, the fashion moments caught our attention. Urfi is a package of full dhamaka. She loves to capture every moment with her camera, and this latest dump is proof.

Did you enjoy Urfi Javed’s fun, fashion, and flash moments in the pictures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.