Digital | Celebrities

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a heartthrob beauty. The diva recently embraced her style in glitter, glam, and glow on her social media handle. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 19:40:48
Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844359

Mouni Roy, the queen of heart, never leaves a chance to make her fans go drooling over her glamour. With her latest pictures, gram, the beauty is flaunting her mesmerizing glam decked up in glitter with her glowing face. Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared a set of pictures ft—glitter, glam, and glow.

Mouni Roy’s New Avatar In Glittery Glam And Glow

In the images, she can be seen wearing a sequin and stoned embellished strappy sleeves bodice paired with a black fringy glamorous skirt. With her sparkling look, she adds a pinch of glamour with her half-tied hairstyle in the striking poses. Her beauty is irresistibly attractive, and we can’t stop staring at her.

But wait, there is more! Mouni makes our hearts racing with her rosy makeup glow with her smokey dramatic eyes. Undoubtedly she doesn’t need any accessories to elevate her look, but her true beauty is enough to make us go drooling over her glittery glam in the glowing pictures.

While her caption says anything else, we have known the actress for her versatility. The diva shares an undying love for dance, and she feels it’s best when you improvise from being a normal dancer to ace in jazz.

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844354

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844355

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844356

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844357

Glitter, Glam, And Glow Ft. Mouni Roy 844358

Did you like Mouni Roy’s glitter, glam and glow? Please let us know in the comments section and keep reading the site.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

