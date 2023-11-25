Goddess in Green! Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen blooms in a salwar suit

Anushka Sen, the breathtaking Baal Veer actress, is not just casting spells on-screen but also in the fashion domain. Recently, she set the ethnic fashion bar soaring in a stunning green salwar suit that had us all green with envy.

This fashion maven didn’t stop at the outfit—her long, luscious hair adorned with sassy red highlights added an extra dose of glam. Anushka sprinkled some desi charm with a small bindi, paired with bold red lips that could rival any Bollywood diva.

But wait, there’s more! The golden hoop earrings she flaunted were like the cherry on top, completing the look with a dash of elegance. And let’s not forget those winged eyes, adding a touch of fierceness that only Anushka can pull off effortlessly.

In a photodump shared on her social media handle, this style icon not only shared pictures; she unleashed a fashion storm that left us all wanting to raid her wardrobe. Anushka Sen is setting the fashion lights on—leaving the internet all gaga over her! Well, every time!

