Actor Saurav Chakrabarti who is presently seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer series Farzi on Amazon Prime, is happy that his character is getting good mileage.

Saurav who plays the role of Jamal, who is Mansoor’s main man, has been appreciated for his role and acting prowess.

Says Saurav, “Farzi was a huge experience for me as a performer. I mostly shot with Kay Kay Menon Sir and Shahid Kapoor Bhai. Kay Kay Sir is an institution by himself. I enjoyed the whole process of filming Farzi. I have gained so much knowledge with this opportunity.”

“Shahid Bhai was so sweet and easy to work with. He is extremely serious about his scenes and does everything with such ease. Vijay sir apart from being such a great actor was a very loving and down-to-earth person, loved every moment spent with him. I wish to work with him more. My directors Raj and DK sir were extremely cool throughout the shoot, very friendly and casual. I was confident in front of them and they made me do my scenes just perfectly. I am happy I was part of such a successful project,” Saurav avers.

“I am really thankful to Raj and DK Sir for hand-picking me after my first audition. I am grateful to Mukesh Chhabra Sir for giving me this opportunity. It was amazing shooting with this fabulous cast. The only hard feeling is that if my character had not died in Season 1, I might have bagged the chance of getting back in Season 2 of Farzi,” Saurav adds.

Saurav has done films like Baaghi and Tadap. In Telugu, he was part of the cast of the massive hit film Dhruva starring Ram Charan. He has been part of Tamil film Sagaptham, Chakravarthy etc. He has also hosted Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2010.

Saurav adds, “I want to be part of more realistic and relatable cinema. I have had a long journey in the entertainment industry. Farzi was a top-class experience for me and I look forward to bagging more pivotal roles in web projects.”

Best of luck!!