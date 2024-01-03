I am honest, naive and determined: Fiona Allison French, Social Media Influencer

Popular Social Media influencer Fiona Allison French, who has been a magazine model since 2023, has also been featured in Billboard in New York as well as in Los Angeles for her media presence. Soon she will make her acting debut with upcoming Hindi music videos. Fiona is very popular for her looks on social media and in no time her pictures and videos go viral. She’s been influencing since 2020. She collaborated with Women Fitness India, and Downtown Mirror Middle East, and also in the USA for Style Cruze, Coral and many other magazine covers.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Fiona takes our Rapid Fire questions with great elan.

Read them here.

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Honest, naive, determined.

Are you a tattoo person?

I have 1 tattoo. but I’m not a tattoo fan.

If you could be from any other era what would it be:

Era Ancient Egypt and « The Belle Époque » 1874-1909

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Time traveling

Would you date a fan?

No, I won’t date a fan because I assume the relationship won’t be honest. It has nothing to do with the fact that the person is poor because I was already in a relationship with a boy who was poor, but at that time I was not at all known or on Instagram so the relationship was totally honest. For me, the relationship must be based on honesty. I think that people must be on the same level so that there is not one person using the other for fame.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

I don’t sing in the shower, and I find it a bit weird, I can sing in my room when I’m putting on makeup because it gives me motivation.

Any wild dream you have seen:

The only strange dream I ever remember was a zombie attack. Otherwise, I don’t remember, because dreams fade very quickly….

Your biggest or weirdest fear:

Spiders.

Your favourite past time:

Painting, creations