Prajakta Koli, widely known as MostlySane, has ventured into the world of acting with her lead role as Priya in ZEE5’s Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti. While her YouTube videos have captured the hearts of millions with her relatable content, her portrayal of Priya adds a new dimension to her talents.

Prajakta’s character Priya, in the series, is described as filmy and romantic. Talking about what aspects of Priya’s character resonate with her personally, she says, “I am also very filmy and romantic, 8 out of 10 decisions I make in my life will come from my heart and not from my head.”

When asked what aspects of her craft she enjoys the most, and how they differ from the creative process of making YouTube videos, Prajakta reveals, “I enjoy everything about being an actor, every single aspect of it, right from the auditions to acting in it. Now I don’t hate auditions and they don’t make me nervous anymore. I love the prep that goes into it, the workshops, and the feel of the first day at the shoot. I admire the process of reaching on set every day and getting into the skin of my character. The process is fun, right from knowing your lines, getting into the costume to meeting co-actors, and crew members who end up becoming friends, and lastly the lunch and snack breaks with chai and biscuits.”

She adds with a twinkle: “I love every single part of this life that I get to live because I am an actor. The fact that not one day is like another and that in one lifetime I can live so many lives where I’ll play so many different characters, is great. Honestly, the biggest difference is that everything that I do for my YouTube channel is written by me, but everything that I do as an actor is not written by me, so I think that is the biggest difference.”

Prajakta acknowledges the stark differences between acting in a series and creating content for her YouTube channel. She shares, “It is very different. First, it’s a much larger scale, with many more people and many more talented people. For the YouTube videos, I am the director, I’m holding the camera, I have a team now, but I started off doing everything by myself, and I’m used to kind of knowing everything. On TV, it’s nothing like that, you are around far more qualified and talented people doing their jobs.”