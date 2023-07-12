ADVERTISEMENT
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra

Pragati Mishra the talented actress who was recently seen in the web series UP-65, gets to take our Rapid Fire questions. You can check out here on how she fared.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 10:50:05
Actress Pragati Mishra who captivated audiences recently with her outstanding portrayal in the web series UP-65, is happy that her debut project did wonders to her self-esteem. She is truly a rising star, who will go places.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Pragati and she happily was ready to answer our Rapid Fire questions.

So here we go!!

The superpower you want to have:

The ability to fly.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Many of my friends would say I resemble Geet from Jab We Met. However, if I had to choose one, I believe I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP65. According to my sister, I am quite similar to Andrea Sachs from Devil Wears Prada, the role played by Anne Hathaway in the film.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I find great inspiration in thought-provoking performances in the cinema or on stage.

Tell us a joke:

Life. Haha. I’ve been told my humour tends to be very sarcastic.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

When I leave this world, I’ll leave no regrets. Leave something to remember, so they won’t forget I was here.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Bath and Body Works – Lavender.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

During the lockdown, I developed a deep fascination for Shakespeare’s plays and became enamoured with them.

What kind of books you like to read:

Currently, I am greatly interested in reading biographies. However, a novel that has truly resonated with me is ‘The Palace of Illusions’ by Chitra Banerjee Devakaruni.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

If I were to become a painter for a day, I would depict a butterfly with vibrant and beautiful wings, symbolizing my life.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I absolutely adored the way my character ‘Shubhra’ styled her hair in the show ‘UP-65’. It consisted of open hair with small braids.

