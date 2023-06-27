I don't believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Cyrus Broacha has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss many times, but it is this time around that he has made a grand entry into the Bigg Boss house. We all are excited about seeing him in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which air daily on Jio Cinema. Before entering the house, Cyrus talked to IWMBuzz.com, on what he wants in his journey in the house.

Says Cyrus, “I am excited about this new journey. I think it is like the birth of a baby. I am tensed and excited at the same time. I want to enjoy my stint inside the house, that’s it.”

Cyrus who is a very light-hearted person by nature, is eager to show this attribute of his inside the house. “I hope to be relaxed and bindaas inside the house. I want to meet people who I have never met, and get to know them.”

Ask Cyrus whether anything at all scares him or worries him as he enters the house, and he states, “I am scared of Indian males. Apparently, we have to sleep in the same room with other males in the house. I will talk it out and see what can be done. Also, I am worried over my basic necessities, like my food, bedding, AC, workout etc. I hear that only Vegetarian food is served inside the house. So what about us who need Non-Veg? So all these basic but very important things trouble me as I go in. I will want to set them right first.”

“I don’t like fake fighting, whether it happens on the road or inside the Bigg Boss house. So I will never entertain such fights. Also, I want to investigate whether these fights that happen are organic or fake. The anger issues that contestants have inside the house are too much for me to digest. I don’t believe in getting angry for nothing; I am against it,” states Cyrus revealing about how he will be inside the house.

Cyrus will simply go with the flow, and will not follow any gameplan. “Working on a game plan is too much work. I will enjoy my stint and be myself. Frankly, I don’t need 15 to 20 friends. If I get 1 or 2 good people inside the house, I will survive. This is the policy that I have followed in my career.”

Ask him about how he will request his fans to vote, Cyrus states, “No, I don’t want to force anyone into loving me and voting for me. I will not pressurise anyone. If you want to vote for me, you can.”

