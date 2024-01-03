In Photos: Anushka Sen Serves Major Winter Goals In Woolen Co-ord Set

The sensational social media star Anushka Sen is undoubtedly one of the trendsetters. The young actress has an exquisite wardrobe collection with masterpiece outfits. From gowns to mini dresses, her collection has it all. And if you are looking for some winter chill, then her new look in a white co-ord set is a must-check for you. Let’s take a look.

Anushka Sen Winter Fashion

Serving major winter goals, Anushka Sen is enjoying her vacation in Seoul. The diva, this time, keeps it casual in winter as she opts for a warm co-ord set. The actress wore a white woolen cropped top with full sleeves and a matching skirt. This coordinated outfit gives her a trendy vibe. What makes Anushka’s look more attractive is the way she carries her outfit. She looked effortlessly stylish.

And if you are wondering how to glam up? Anushka teaches you well. The Balveer actress goes for an open hairstyle, which she secures with a bow pin, creating a dreamy look. At the same time, the usual winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and cherry lips complement her appearance. However, the golden earrings with a matching chain give her an extra dose of sophistication. But wait, there is more! She styles her look with a brown shoulder bag. While the green shoes give her a pop vibe.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s winter goals? Drop your views in the comments box below.