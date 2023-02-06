Mouni Roy is one of the prettiest and most droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Mouni Roy has been actively working in the entertainment space and well, we are all certainly very proud of all her achievements for real in the true and genuine sense of the term. Her swag game and oomph quotient well and truly knows no limits and that’s why, anything and everything that she does from her end grabs a lot of eyeballs for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Recently, she grabbed a lot of limelight and eyeballs for her latest movie ‘Brahmastra’ and well, she certainly deserves all the success and appreciation that came her way after it.

Each and every time Mouni Roy drops a stunner of a sizzling photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to burn hearts of all her fans, netizens totally feel the heat and go bananas for real. Her swag game is lit and well, that’s why, all her content gets a lot of attention. Well, this time, she’s seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her personal life as to what she actually does in between her shoots. Well, do you all want to understand better? See below folks –

On the work front, Mouni Roy has interesting content releasing this year in 2023 and we are all looking forward to the same.