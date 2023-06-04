Inside Anushka Sen’s weekend showdown

When it comes to weekend fun, Anushka Sen knows how to make it a memorable one filled with a perfect blend of art, fashion, stunning selfies, and, of course, delicious food. This young starlet’s creative spirit shines through as she indulges in the world of art, immersing herself in colors and brushstrokes that bring her imagination to life.

And let’s not forget her impeccable fashion sense, as she effortlessly slays every outfit she wears, leaving us all in awe of her style game. And in the latest showreel from the weekend, we could spot Anushka Sen in a stylish black crop top that she teamed with white casual baggy joggers. She rounded it off with sleek hairbun and minimal makeover. Have a look at the pictures below-

Anushka Sen ends her weekend with Pizza treat

Amidst all the excitement of weekend, Anushka also knows the importance of satisfying her taste buds, and what better way to do it than with a mouthwatering pizza treat? With every cheesy bite, she savors the flavors of joy and relaxation, making her weekend an absolute treat for both the senses and the soul. So, as we follow Anushka’s weekend escapades, let’s take a cue from her and embrace the perfect blend of creativity, fashion, delectable food, and some stunning selfies that remind us to savor every moment and make the most of our well-deserved weekends.

Here take a look at the pictures below: