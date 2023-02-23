Ashi Singh and Avneet Kaur, the gorgeous television beauties are keeping their social media game on point. The stars are avid Instagram users. Earning a huge fanbase from the country, following their honed acting chops on the screens. As of now, Ashi Singh is busy with her current tv daily soap Meet, while Avneet Kaur is busy with Tiku Weds Sheru’s post production that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ashi Singh

The Meet actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the sets’ green room. The actress looked stunning as she wore a beautiful orange and white graphic printed blazer. She topped the blazer on her black camisole. She completed the look with matching pants.

For makeup, the actress decked it up with beautiful pink smokey eyes. She completed the look with beautiful plump pink matte lips. For her hair, the actress rounded it off with blonde wavy hair. The actress sharing the video, asserts her obsession and self-love with herself.

Check out-

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur on the other hand shared a video from her Kathak dance classes. The actress can be seen performing her heart out with her pro Kathak dance skills. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful floral salwar suit. She completed the look with her long wavy hair and minimal makeup.

Showing of her crazy moves and turns in the video, the actress captioned the video, saying, “My first love ♥️ #kathak @rajendrachaturvedi sir”. The actress completed the look with her long curly hair, beautiful winged eyes and red lips.

Have a look-