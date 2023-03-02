Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the industry. The actor is all set to feature in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. Kapil along with his team launched the second trailer in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the press conference, the actors and director spoke at length about their film, including the reaction it got in Korea when it premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year.

Kapil Sharma said Zwigato struck a chord with the audience in South Korea. “After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn’t even know that I’m known for comedy. So, I don’t think there’ll be any disappointment,” he said at the press event.

Kapil plays a food delivery agent in Zwigato. The film charts his journey from getting fired from his factory floor manager job to all the trouble that the app and his new job bring into his life. Shahana plays his wife who also wants to work and help her family.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.