The beauties of television Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur are popular Instagram influencers. With a shining acting career along, these young divas aren’t failing to astound us with their fashion decks too on their social media handles. Of late, the divas have shared some reels and pictures on their Instagram, giving us pure goals with their casual adorns.

Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a super relatable content. In the video, we can see approaching her parent’s room to ask them for permission to have fun for two days in a row. The video pauses and says ‘dumb ways to die’. Here take a look-

In the video, we can see Kaur wearing a cute yellow crop top. She teamed it with low waist denim jeans and topped it with pink denim jacket. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, along with minimal makeover and a smart watch to amp it up.

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump, keeping her casual fashion on point. The actress can be seen wearing a stunning sleeveless black crop top. She completed the look with maroon red joggers. The actress rounded it off with a sun cap and nerdy square shades. The actress amped it up with a pair of pink sandals.

Who do you think got the casual fashion right? Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen?