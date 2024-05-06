Look Cool This Summer Like Anushka Sen In White Crop Top And Denim

The Mumbai heat this time has made people suffer severely. And there aren’t any who don’t agree. The most important question becomes ‘what to wear’ witnessing the temperature. However, if you are still confused, take cues from social media influencer and young actress Anushka Sen. The diva in her latest look glams up in a crop top and shorts, inspiring others to style this summer season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gives her fans a sneak peek into her summer fashion. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a long-sleeved crop top, which she paired with white-washed denim shorts, highlighting her curves. This simple outfit makes her ready for the summer.

Anushka’s style is all about comfort and simplicity, making her look effortlessly chic. Her open hair adds a breezy touch, while the golden hoop earrings, simple chain, and sling bag add a hint of sophistication. With her shiny cheeks and rosy lips, she’s ready to rock the summer look. The chunky shoes complete her overall look, adding a touch of comfort. The simplicity and comfort of her outfit make it a summer must-have, giving you the confidence to slay the season.

As you scroll through the photos, Anushka’s playful vibe is infectious. Her magical smile steals the show, leaving you with a sense of joy and excitement.