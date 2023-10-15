Mira Rajput's Chikankari Kurti Collection Can Be Your Go-to Pick, Take Cues

Mira Rajput is a well-known face in B-town. The diva never fails to captivate fans with her fashion flare wherever she goes. Mira is one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events. She has a knack for slaying her appearance in every outfit, whether ethnic or western. This time, the diva reveals her love for the chikankari kurti. Check out the amazing collection below.

Mira Rajput’s Chikankari Kurti Collection

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos, flaunting her love for chikankari kurtis. The diva styles herself in three different colors and styles of kurtis. Let’s check out.

In the first image, Mira styles herself in a beautiful pink regal angrakha kurti with white chikankari embroidery. She adorns her look with silver hoop earrings, a potli handbag, and colorful jutis.

The actress chose a yellow classic straight kurta with white chikankari embroidery in the second image. With the oxidized silver jhumkas and bangles, she elevates her ethnicity.

Mira opts for a fusion look in a red fusion kurta with white chikankari embroidery in the third image. To add a modern twist, she pairs it with pencil pants. Statement gold earrings, a jute handbag, and high heels complete her look.

