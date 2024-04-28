Mira Rajput Vs. Soniya Bansal: Whose Summer Fashion In Black-and-white Co-ord Set Is Go-to Style?

Co-ord sets are refreshing outfits. They offer a statement style, effortlessly combining matching tops and bottoms for a polished and put-together look. They’re perfect for both casual outings and more formal occasions, adding instant sophistication. Recently, the Indian actress Mira Rajput and Soniya Bansal graced their looks in black-and-white co-ord sets. So, let’s take a look at whose style is the perfect go-to fit.

Mira Rajput’s Three-piece Co-ord Set

Showcasing her classy vibe, Mira wore a black-and-white three-piece co-ord set featuring a strapless top paired with high-waisted bottoms and a flowy shrug, giving her a breezy look. She teamed her look with a simple hairstyle, diamond stud earrings, and high heels. The bossy look of the outfit makes it a perfect choice for office days.

Soniya Bansal’s Two-piece Co-ord Set

Embracing her look in comfy and chic style, Soniya donned a black and white zebra striped two-piece outfit, including a ruffle low neckline top, giving her Old Bollywood vibes paired with flared matching pants, completing her look. Her golden accessories and open hairstyle made her look chic and cool, which can be your vacation or party look.

Mira and Soniya rocked their look effortlessly. Whose style is better depends on person to person. However, we liked both styles.

