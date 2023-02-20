The bong beauty Mouni Roy and her preppy sass never fail to keep us enticed. It’s always her aura on the screen that leaves her fans go baffled. And now again the Brahmastra actress left her Insta fam go wowed with her latest picture on social media handle, where we can spot her wowzie in stylish shirt top and skirt ensemble.

In the pictures, that Roy shared we can see her wearing a stunning black shirt top. She teamed the shirt top with shimmery golden high thigh slit skirt. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair, bold beautiful eyes, nude lips and blushed cheeks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ready, set, work! #theusualhustle”. The pictures were taken inside a hotel room, where the actress can be seen sitting all cosy and hot on her bed.

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Mouni, Too much sexy & wild, making us & our hands uncomfortable “

Another wrote, “Too hot to handle “

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actress portrayed the role of Junoon in the show. She was also seen in the music video Gati Vidhi by YoYo Honeysingh. The actress shot to fame with the show Kyun Ki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She continued to work in television and movies simultaneously. The actress is currently judging the Bengali dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.

What are your thoughts on the above fashion look by Mouni Roy?