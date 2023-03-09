The gorgeous Bollywood babes Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are giving some rampant friendship goals with their latest boomerang video. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories to share a preppy boomerang video with Disha Patani straight from Atlanta and we are in absolute love.

Mouni Roy can be spotted in a gorgeous white shirt that she teamed with blue low waist denim pants. She completed the look with mid-parted sleek hairbun. She rounded it off with cat eye black shades. Her makeup looked perfect, as she teamed it with pink nude lips.

On the other handle, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a beautiful pink georgette top that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her smile looked perfect as she decked it up with minimal makeup and a gorgeous smile.

Sharing the video, Roy wrote, “Another day another boomerang” and tagged Disha Patani in the caption.

Mouni Roy is currently with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other popular stars in Atlanta given their Entertainer tour. Owing to that, Roy has been continuously sharing boomerang videos, pictures on her social media handle, giving us some insights from the crazy tour.

Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other popular stars from the industry. She was later seen in the music video Gati Vidhi collaborating with YoYo Honeysingh. The actress was last seen as one of the judges in Dance Bangla Dance along with other stars from Tollywood.

