Mouni Roy Is Living In '18th Century Paris': Vacay Goals

Highlights

Mouni Roy shares new photos from her Paris vacations.

Mouni Roy witnesses 18th Century Paris.

Mouni Roy poses with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and friends.

As the birthday bell rang, Mouni Roy jetted to Paris along with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close ones. She began her birthday week with an amazing trip to the beautiful city. Since landing in the city, she has been sharing anecdotes on her social media handle with her fans. On 28th September, she celebrated her birthday and treated her fans with a series of photos. However, today, she is having fun in a different world. Check out

Mouni Roy Living In 18th Century Paris

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shares amazing photos of the places she visited today. And she expressed her experience by saying, “Living the 18th century Paris x.”

In the first photo, Mouni holds a Vogue magazine page featuring famous British actress Audrey Hepburn. For her day in the sunny weather in Paris, Mouni Roy opts for a black and white striped dress with a classy black jacket. The black glasses, shoulder bag, and shoes complete her vacation mode.

Mouni Roy takes her fans on a ride showing 18th-century Paris in a series of photos and videos. The historic place looks amazing, and the vibe is undoubtedly priceless. She also posed with her husband and friends, relaxing on the green grass in the sunny weather. Surfing through the streets, she enjoyed music and selfies with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s vacation goals? Let us know in the comments box below.