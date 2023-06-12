Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag'

Munawar Faruqui is buzzing over the internet for several reasons. His very recent song Madari received a crazy response from his fans. His songs create an impact on the audience. At the same time, his song launch party became the talk of the town. Other than that, he is the epitome of simplicity and swanky style. Let’s check out his latest post.

The actor shared some breathing pictures on his Instagram. In the picture, he wore a divine white t-shirt, matching pants, and a contrasting blue jacket. In addition, the white sneakers added to his monotone aesthetic look. While in the caption, he revealed that in the world game, he is winning nowadays. “Bani duniya taash, ikka chale aj kal mera Blessed.”

Throughout his picture, Munawar’s smile reveals his happiness about his career’s success and peak time. Also, he looked swanky with his style. Though he does a simple style, it looks captivating. Reacting to his pictures, a user wrote, “Dongri wala sach mai aagg lay k aaya yha.” In contrast, the other said, “20 rupey ki Pepsi , munawar hamara semxy.” “Love the new look,” commented the third. The fourth said, “Rockstar Brother.”

The artist enjoys huge fandom on his account and treats his fans with something new every time.

