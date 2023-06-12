ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag'

The famous comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui has constantly impressed his fans. In the latest post, his swagger looks in blue and white, making fans go gaga over his looks.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 19:30:22
Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag'

Munawar Faruqui is buzzing over the internet for several reasons. His very recent song Madari received a crazy response from his fans. His songs create an impact on the audience. At the same time, his song launch party became the talk of the town. Other than that, he is the epitome of simplicity and swanky style. Let’s check out his latest post.

The actor shared some breathing pictures on his Instagram. In the picture, he wore a divine white t-shirt, matching pants, and a contrasting blue jacket. In addition, the white sneakers added to his monotone aesthetic look. While in the caption, he revealed that in the world game, he is winning nowadays. “Bani duniya taash, ikka chale aj kal mera Blessed.”

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815011

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815012

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815013

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815014

Throughout his picture, Munawar’s smile reveals his happiness about his career’s success and peak time. Also, he looked swanky with his style. Though he does a simple style, it looks captivating. Reacting to his pictures, a user wrote, “Dongri wala sach mai aagg lay k aaya yha.” In contrast, the other said, “20 rupey ki Pepsi , munawar hamara semxy.” “Love the new look,” commented the third. The fourth said, “Rockstar Brother.”

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815015

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815016

Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says 'Sach Mai Aag' 815017

The artist enjoys huge fandom on his account and treats his fans with something new every time.

What’s your reaction to Munawar Faruqui’s new look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Munawar Faruqui And His Obsession With Taking Pictures In His Casual Style
Munawar Faruqui And His Obsession With Taking Pictures In His Casual Style
Here’s Why Munawar Faruqui Is Giving Free Kisses?
Here’s Why Munawar Faruqui Is Giving Free Kisses?
Who is Munawar Faruqui’s Favorite Person? Check Out
Who is Munawar Faruqui’s Favorite Person? Check Out
Munawar Faruqui’s Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now
Munawar Faruqui’s Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now
After Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui Meets This Famous Filmmaker, Check Out Who?
After Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui Meets This Famous Filmmaker, Check Out Who?
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet
Hansika Motwani’s pawsome moment is the next sweetest thing to witness on internet
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation
Kajol On Her First OTT Series
Kajol On Her First OTT Series
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Read Latest News